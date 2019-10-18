The interim State Education Department commissioner will be leaving the department next month “for a new opportunity.”
Interim Commissioner Beth Berlin has been filling in since the resignation of former Commissioner MaryEllen Elia on Aug. 31.
“We are ever grateful for Ms. Berlin’s willingness to serve as acting and interim commissioner twice in her six-year tenure at the department. Through Ms. Berlin’s leadership, the department has excelled in a number of areas and the board of regents appreciates Ms. Berlin’s steady hand, calm manner and thoughtful counsel that she provided day in and day out,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa and Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown said in a prepared statement.
Elia, 70, served as New York’s top education bureaucrat for the past four years. In announcing her resignation, the Rochester native said she planned to take a position with a national firm.
Eliza presided over the Education Department at a time when the state rolled back a controversial requirement to use student test scores in evaluating teachers.
The Education Department is a rarity among state agencies in that it is effectively controlled by state lawmakers, not the governor. The Board of Regents is now expected to open a chance for a new commissioner. Members of that board are appointed by the Legislature.
Rosa and Brown said the board of regents will identify an acting commissioner prior to Berlin’s departure on Nov. 15, and that they are moving forward with a request for proposal for a search firm to identify qualified candidates to serve as the next permanent education commissioner.
