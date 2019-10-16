Interior storage, VA clinic eyed for former Bon-Ton building

The owner of the former Bon-Ton department store on Transit Road is planning to redevelop the space into an interior storage facility and a Veterans Administration clinic.
Star Lockport, LLC purchased the 82,000-square-foot building in December, several months after the Bon-Ton sold off all of its more than 250 locations amid a bankruptcy.
Star Lockport, LLC Manager Ted Filer said under their proposal, half the space would become Cube Smart interior storage and about 10 percent would be developed into a Veterans Administration clinic operated by Dallas-based Valor Healthcare. Cube Smart would offer about 500 storage units in its initial space, and may consider developing the remaining 40 percent into storage units.
The Lockport Town Board on Tuesday approved a site plan and special use permit for Star Lockport’s proposal.
Cube Smart and Valor are planning to open in January 2020.
Filer said Star Lockport had limited development options because the prior owners agreed to a series of deed restrictions that bar businesses that would compete with the neighboring Wal-Mart Supercenter.
“There’s very few merchants left that can take advantage of that space,” Filer said. “Storage is our backup plan.”
