BURT — The Niagara-Orleans School Boards Association will host a workshop for prospective and new school board members on March 28, a Saturday, at Newfane Early Childhood Center, 6048 Godfrey Road.
Admission to the workshop, slated for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is free. Participants will learn about the election process, school boards and the law, board-superintendent relations, fiscal oversight and budget development; and perspectives on school board service will be shared by veteran trustees.
To register, call 731-6800, extension 2211, or e-mail dstamp@onboces.org.
Additional information can be found at the School Board Member Experience, a website operated by the New York State School Boards Association. Information about eligibility, deadlines, starting the campaign process, basic roles and responsibilities, training requirements, leadership skills and more is provided at https://www.nyssba.org/clientuploads/nsbmx/.
