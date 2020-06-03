Eleven residents of Lockport City School District are competing for four open seats on the school board in the Tuesday election-by-absentee-ballot-only.
The seats currently held by trustees Heather Hare, Edward Sandell, Martha Kershaw and Thomas Fiegl are up for grabs. All but Fiegl are pursuing a return to the board.
Of the four seats, three have three-year terms of office. The fourth-highest vote getter in the election will take a two-year seat on the board.
Alongside the incumbents, two slates of first-time candidates formed for the election.
The "Kids First" slate is composed of Steven Allore, Christopher Sherman, Geneva Johnson and Jon Wiley.
The second, unnamed slate is composed of Renee Cheatham, Paula Halladay and Teria Young, as well as Jon Wiley.
First-time candidate Michael Ferraro is also in the race, not attached to any slate.
Here is some basic biographical information about each candidate.
Steven Allore, 43, is a construction worker with two children enrolled in district schools and a child who's a recent graduate of Lockport High School. His interest in serving on the school board is, he said: "I want to make sure that the money is being spent on the best possible education for our kids and not being wasted in ways like it has been in previous budgets."
Renee Cheatham, 57, is the front desk receptionist at Cornerstone CFCU. Her husband, Ronald, is currently employed by the school district as a peer mediator. Cheatham is a 1981 graduate of LHS whose five children all attended city schools; her son is a high school student now. She said the contributions she would bring to the school board are: "My history. My community involvement. My passion for working with children (and) my relationship building."
Michael Ferraro, 48, is a field service technician with International Game Technology. His 12-year-old son is going to North Park Junior High in the fall. As a school trustee, Ferraro would push for more vocational training for students. "I don't believe that college is for everyone," he said. "I do not have any formal college education. I went to an electronic technician vocational school. I think that not everyone is set up to go to college."
Paula Halladay, 49, was born and raised in Lockport and has a child who is a junior at LHS. She runs the organization Women Helping Others, which gives away prom dresses to young women in the area. As a school trustee, she said, she would look out for all students. "I was raised (to believe) that all the children in the neighborhood belong to everyone and I'm a firm believer in that it takes a village. You can't just look out for your kids, you have to look out for all the kids. Because it might not affect yours directly, but in some way every action that is taken affects all our children."
Heather Hare, 43, is the senior director of corporate communications for Buffalo Toronto Public Media. A board member since 2017, she has two children who are students in district schools. Her sister is employed as a teacher at LHS. Having worked as a newspaper journalist from 1998 until 2005, Hare believes her contributions to the board are her abilities to listen, learn and collaborate on solutions. "I am independent thinker who can vote for the good of the whole while always keeping our students — especially those in need of extra supports — at the forefront of mind," she said, adding that her prior experience will be helpful to navigating the district's future through the COVID-19 crisis and looming fiscal downturn.
Geneva Johnson, 64, is retired from Off Track Betting, where she worked in a variety of posts during her 30-year tenure. Three of Johnson's four grandchildren are currently students in district schools. Her interest in school board service is sparked by what she sees as "a lack of communication between the school board, the school district, parents and the students," she said. "I feel parents should be heard. I feel the students should be heard. Their concerns and their wellbeing should be the number one priority."
Martha Kershaw, 49, is a Registered Nurse and currently a professor at Daemen College; she has a doctorate in education with a focus on higher education from Concordia University. Appointed to the school board last year in place of a resigned trustee, Kershaw is seeking a full term of office now. She has a daughter who's a student at LHS and believes her contributions to the board are advocacy for students, teachers and the district and a level-headed personality. "I look at all sides and bring my concerns. I'm not afraid to speak up. But I try to look at all the sides and identify kind of what's going to be best for the students," she said.
Ed Sandell, 62, is retired from GM, where he was an engineer. He's a 10-year member of the board whose children all attended Lockport schools and whose wife, a former teacher, is retiring from LCSD administration on June 30. Sandell has two nieces and a sister-in-law who are all teachers employed by the district as well. Sandell cited his professional experience and prior experience with the board as his qualifications for reelection.
Christopher Sherman, 38, is a housekeeper at Eastern Niagara Hospital. His two daughters are students in the district. He previously worked in ENH's now-closed Transitions unit for children with mental illness and mental disorders, and believes that experience, as well as his work as an EMT, give him a skill set that would be helpful to the school board.
Jon Wiley, 56, is currently the supervisor of the Medicare pending team at Billit Accounting and Information Technology, and soon to be the director of social work at Niagara Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility in Niagara Falls. He is a 1981 graduate of DeSales Catholic High School, while two of his three children are graduates of LHS. Armed with a master's degree in social work with a concentration in alcohol and other drugs, Wiley believes his education and professional experience would complement the board; he promised to contribute active and reflective listening skills and consensus building to decision-making.
Teria Young, 40, is a 15-year resident of the district. Her eldest son is graduating from LHS this month and his brother is entering ninth grade in the fall. Young brings to the table a background in community work and relationships she has built with other parents over time. "I know a lot of parents," she said. "A lot of mothers actually encouraged me to run."
TAKE NOTE
Voters should have begun receiving absentee ballots in the mail on Wednesday. Anyone who believes they are eligible to vote and did not receive a ballot should contact District Clerk Deborah Coder at 478-4828 or dcoder@lockportschools.net.
For anyone who would like to deliver their completed ballots themselves, a ballot box has been set up at the district office, 130 Beattie Ave. Ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
