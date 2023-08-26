The Lockport Cave tragedy that left one dead after the tour boat capsized is still under investigation by the Lockport Police Department in partnership with the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office and New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Police Chief Steve Abbott said that investigators are still trying to determine what cause of the June 13 fatal accident.
Twenty-nine people were flipped into the chilly waters of a historic underground water tunnel off the Erie Canal. One of the passengers, Harshad Shah, was declared dead at the scene after unsuccessful life-saving efforts at the scene.
“Someone lost their life and we have to look into it and do a thorough investigation,” Abbott responded to questions on Friday. “To release any information prematurely would be irresponsible on our part.”
Notice of a possible pending lawsuit was also given to the City of Lockport on Aug. 14 for negligence in the Lockport Cave tragedy.
In the legal document, Barbara and Kaz Borkowski, represented by Jeffrey Marion, a Buffalo-based attorney, claimed they had sustained loses due to the capsizing.
Marion said in a short phone interview that he was, “protecting his clients rights,” by putting the city on notice of possible litigation. He noted that the filing of such a notice had a window of 90 days for municipalities before the statute of limitations denied his ability to make a claim.
“There is no immediate plan to litigate,” Marion said. “There’s lots of investigation to be done.”
Questions have also been raised as to who is responsible for overseeing and regulating attractions like Lockport Cave.
Lockport city officials have said they are not responsible for inspecting or registering the boat and are unsure who would be.
William Kelley of U.S. Coast Guard in the Buffalo Sector also stated they are not responsible for regulating or inspecting the vessel since the Lockport Cave, an old hydraulic raceway, is not located in federally navigable waters.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said days after the fatal incident that she wants the state to have regulatory authority over boats that operate in caves and similar waterways following a fatal tour boat accident in an underground water tunnel off the Erie Canal.
The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation regulates commercial boats, Hochul’s office said, but lacks authority to inspect those operating on non-navigable waters, like in the privately owned Lockport Cave.
Currently, the Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride has posted on its website that it is opening Lockport Cave Walking tours starting Sunday.
“The staff and management of the Lockport Cave would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this unique and difficult period,” reads the website.
