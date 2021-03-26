Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers has announced that she will seek re-election to the body’s First District seat, covering the Town of Porter and portions of Lewiston.
Myers was first elected to the post in 2019, following the death of long-timer Legislator Clyde Burmaster.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated my first term in office and I believe the focus going forward is how do we rebuild our economy from this,” Myers said in making her announcement. “Through solid management and prudent spending, Niagara County finances are in pretty good shape as we continue to stay under the property tax cap while providing services. Now we need to use federal stimulus dollars to help our local, small businesses get back on their feet.”
Myers promised a continued focus on making sure that CWM is not permitted to expand its landfill site and that the company properly monitors the site.
“The health and safety of our residents is always my top priority and the legacy of environmental contamination in our community must continue to be addressed,” she said. “I’m always going to make sure Niagara County continues to partner with our local governments on these issues.”
Myers has already been endorsed by the county Republican and Conservative committees.
She said she will look to collaborate with her colleagues in the legislature on issues that include addressing Lake Ontario flooding, battling the loss of agricultural land to industrial wind and solar projects and investing in rural roads and bridges.
“There are many big issues that face us every day and my goal is to work with my colleagues, our state and federal leaders and our local governments to find solutions,” Myers said. “Whether it’s an international issue like shoreline flooding or a local issue like expanding the network of trails across northern Niagara County, we need to deliver results for our residents.”
