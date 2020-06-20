Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti and Lewiston Police Officer and former Niagara County Sheriff Deputy Brian Grear will be facing off this Tuesday for the Democratic Party line in the Niagara County Ssheriff’s race.
Filicetti took over the sheriff’s office at the beginning of the year after former Sheriff James Voutour retired. He’s been employed there since 1997, rising through the ranks and being named undersheriff in 2012.
This will be Grear’s third time running for sheriff, after a bid against Republican Sheriff Thomas Beilein in 2005 and attempting to win the GOP line for sheriff in 2008 but losing to Ernest Palmer. Grear spent 22 years as a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy, and owns the Lockport-based business, AK Topsoil.
Law enforcement issues have sprung up anew in the wake of several high-profile incidents and reforms are being debated across the country.
In New York state, one newly enacted reform is the repeal of a state law sheilding complaints against officers and kept transcripts and final dispositions of disciplinary proceedings from being released.
Filicetti said he understands the intent behind the repeal but is concerned the information could damage an officer’s reputation “unnecessarily” — someone could release complaints against a deputy that could be minor disciplinary issues to damage their reputation.
“I can speak for the sheriff’s office. If they have something that bad in their personnel file, they would no longer be employed here,” Filicetti said.
Grear said he is okay with lifting of the veil over officers’ personnel files but that the leader of the department has a responsibility to ensure bad police officers are dealt with.
“If that’s been repealed then it keeps people more honest. People’s records are your records. ... If you have nothing to be ashamed of then why shouldn’t it be front and center?” Grear said. “When you’re a leader no matter what you do and if you’re involved and you have a birds eye view of your people, you can weed out the good and the bad. And there is no place for the bad, particularly in law enforcement ... .”
Another law passed by New York state bans the use of chokeholds in law enforcement. Both Grear and Filicetti said it really isn’t an issue as the sheriff’s office doesn’t train in the use of chokeholds.
Regarding the movement to “defund police,” which would shift funding away from police forces and toward other service providers like mental health workers, Grear and Filicetti both said they don’t think that is the way to go.
Filicetti said the way the make better police is through better training. “I would say training rules the day here. Whether it’s defensive tactics, dealing with mental health people (or) dealing with minor issues like landlord tenant disputes. How well are your people trained? I don’t think you should defund the police. I think you should make sure they are trained to an adequate level to handle those situations. We are on duty 24/7, and I think it’s important that we respond to those types of situations and handle those.”
Reducing funding for law enforcement is a bad idea, period, according to Grear.
“I don’t think money should be diverted away from police departments. If you’re going to make the department well, let’s hire five new officers, or let’s enhance some of our officers already to a community-based program. I’m all for that,” he said. “I’m not for defunding or losing our police services.”
New and better community programs are a way to start addressing issues in law enforcement and strengthen connections with community, Grear said, pointing to his own suggestion for a weekly “lunch with the sheriff” program as one way to increase dialog with the community.
“I think it’s very important to be embedded in our communities,” Grear said. “Some of the things I enjoyed the most was, during the petition process, going door to door. Because when you go door to door in many neighborhoods, particularly in the cities ... you’re talking to people. You’re involved.”
Diversifying police forces is an issue police agencies are struggling with nationwide, and both Grear and Filicetti said the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is in need of increased diversity.
According to numbers provided by Filicetti, among the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office’s 334 employees there are: 246 men and 88 women; two Asian males; three African American males; one Hispanic male; one Native American male; one Native American female; one African American female; and one Hispanic female.
“It’s not for a lack of effort,” Filicetti said. “We’ve taken on a recruiting effort probably within the last four, five years where we targeted minority neighborhoods, specifically in Niagara Falls. And we went to events with recruiting to talk about the different positions that we have. I personally went down and discussed the different positions and said we would love to have you please take our test.”
The Niagara County Legislature recently established a committee to look at minority hiring by the county, and Filicetti said he asked immediately to be put on the committee.
“I think we need to have some more global solutions on this,” he said. “It’s not just the sheriff’s office. It’s a countywide thing that needs to be addressed, and I think there is a good group of people in that committee that are smart. I think we can put together ideas as to how identify the stumbling blocks.”
Grear said increasing the number of minorities on the force is important.
“The police departments are supposed to be representative of the community you serve,” he said.
