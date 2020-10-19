MEDINA — Cheyenne Farewell was far from ordinary, said Destiny Satkowski, who organized a Sunday night candlelight vigil in memory of her friend.
Farewell, a 2018 Medina High School graduate who was attending SUNY Brockport, was killed early Saturday morning in an as-of-yet unexplained shooting at a Halloween party on South Niagara Street in Lockport.
“It is senseless,” said Kevin Smith, a friend of the family who was trembling with grief as he spoke of a girl he’d known since she was born.
“She’s stolen from us,” he said. “I grew up with her entire family, the Farewells. My best friend is her uncle. I’ve known her since the day she was born. My daughter grew up and graduated with her. She’s been a part of my life for as long as I’ve been an adult. To have her taken away so suddenly… because of someone’s cowardly act.”
Satkowski said, shakily, that she hopes whoever did this could somehow come to terms with what they’d done.
“She was extraordinary in every way, she was loving and caring and loyal and many other things,” she said. “We’ve all been best friends since middle school.”
At least 75 people were at State Street Park and candles were being passed out as more approached, some with balloons. Satkowski and her mother, Nicole Zinkievich, stood next to a circle of candles on the ground, trying to explain their connection with Farewell and what this loss meant.
“She’ll be missed, and I do hope they catch whoever did this. Just some kind of closure for her parents,” Zinkievich said. “Trying to get these kids through this, it’s going to be hard.”
