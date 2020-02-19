It's official. Fantasy Island has closed

Longtime supporters of Fantasy Island had their worst fears confirmed on Wednesday as representatives from the amusement park announced the permanent closure of the Grand Island mainstay.
Multiple local media outlets reported on the possibility of the park's closure on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a company spokesperson made it official, issuing a statement indicating that, despite efforts to invest in the park's infrastructure, operating results were not realized to the point where management could continue to operate.
The statement indicated that park management did not take the decision lightly and recommended that guests with any questions visit the Fantasy Island website at www.fantasyislandny.com for answers to commonly asked questions.
A note on Fantasy Island's Facebook page reads: "Regrettably, Fantasy Island is closing and ceasing operations. We are grateful for the many years we’ve had together and appreciate your support and patronage."
The Niagara Gazette will provide more information about the park's closure as it is made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.