When COVID-19 first hit, any non-essential operation was told to shut down and go home. That meant a lot of restaurants, bars, poolhalls and bowling alleys were right out the window and a lot of the after-hours crowd started staying home.
It was a cruel and unusual stab of fate which also made plan B – hunker down with some books and learn something – basically impossible.
"(Libraries) weren't considered an essential service, so we weren't really allowed to even be open, even doing curbside pickup." said Gretchen Schweigert, director of the Royalton-Hartland Public Library. "So, why now? It's just because we can do it. We are allowed to have employees in the building and working and everything."
During the shutdown, Schweigert fielded a lot of questions about their digital library and what could be borrowed and where to find it, but it wasn't until June 8 when she announced that the library would be filling orders of book and carrying them to the curb to be picked up.
Not all the bugs have been worked out.
"If you want to know what we have, there's a link through our website," Schweigert said. "You can browse through what we have. The tricky thing about this shutdown thing is that normally we would be able to get items, books or movies, from other libraries that we don't because we're pretty small. We don't have every book in existence, so we rely on our inter-library loan service, but because of the pandemic and everything, the inter-library service is paused for right now. We're hoping, in the next month or so, it can come back."
She also noted the website itself is not the best for browsing.
"If you have a certain thing in mind, or you're looking for an author, that seems to help," Schweigert said. "You can't really narrow it down by 'fantasy,' or 'romance.' It's a little bit more tricky. So, it's more if you have something in mind."
Once the choice on what to borrow is made, borrowers can fill out a form online, or call the library and let the staff know what they want.
"We're limiting to only four checkouts at a time," Schweigert said. "Once we have your order, we put it in a brown paper bag and when it's ready we call you back to schedule a time to pick it up."
The library has traditionally been a place of community in the area. Several programs for young children had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, Schweigert said. One of those services was access to the internet.
"The internet is not the most reliable especially in the rural parts of the community," she said. "So that's been a blockade for some people,"
"At the very least, during this time, our wifi has been available 24/7. For now that's the only thing we can do," she said.
"We know people miss us," Schweigert said. "We were glad we could finally start up at least some service even if they can't come in and use the computers and hang out with the friends."
More information can be found at royhartcommunitylibrary.com/.
