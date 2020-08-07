U.S. Rep Chris Jacobs, the 27th District Congressional representative, announced on Friday that he has opened up and is staffing two district offices, with one in Clarence and one in Geneseo.
One of Jacobs' first initiatives when he became the congressional representative was to start offering assistance to constituents, as the office had been shuttered for a period of time before he was elected.
"For months, Western New Yorkers have been without representation and have been left without resources to help them with important issues. I am proud to be restoring that representation to our area, and I am proud to say that we are working to handle constituent services full-time. This is a challenging time for thousands of members of our community, as we work to rebuild our economy and re-open our country, I am committed to helping constituents with any problems that I can, and I encourage them to reach out to any of my offices," Jacobs said in a release.
The Clarence office is located at 8203 Main St., Suite 2, Williamsville. The phone number is 634-2324.
The Geneseo Office is located at 128 Main St., Geneseo. The phone number is 585-519-4002.
According to a Jacobs spokesperson the office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday.
