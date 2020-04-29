State Sen. Chris Jacobs this week called on Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to add the horticulture industry to the list of essential businesses allowed to operate during the pandemic-related shutdown.
In a letter to Cuomo, Jacobs specifically identified greenhouses, grass turf growers and landscaping operations as services that should be considered essential. The traditionally short season for such small businesses is already underway and operators are at a severe competitive disadvantage with big box retailers and national chains that sell the same or similar products and services and were not forced to shut down, Jacobs pointed out in the letter.
“The very nature of the work this industry perform lends to the ability of its employees to practice social distancing and other coronavirus mitigation practices,” his letter added.
Jacobs is the Republican Party-backed candidate in the upcoming 27th Congressional District special election, the winner of which will serve in place of former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins through the end of this year. He also is pursuing the GOP and Independence ballot lines in the 27th district primary election to pick the candidates in the November race, the winner of which will fill the seat for the 2021-2022 term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.