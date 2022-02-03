A Medina man, who took a plea deal with prosecutors in a driving while ability impaired by drugs case, will serve a split sentence of jail time and probation.
Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano on Thursday sentenced Braden M. Foley, 26, to concurrent terms of six months in jail and five years probation for his guilty plea to a criminal complaint that charged him with two counts of vehicular assault.
The plea agreement required Foley to admit that he had been operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs during a crash that seriously injured two people. Foley could have faced a prison sentence of up to four years.
The head-on crash occurred on July 9, 2020, at Ridge and Hess roads in Newfane.
Prosecutors had indicated that the man and woman who were in the vehicle that Foley hit suffered severe leg injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.