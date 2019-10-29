Jailhouse witness permitted to testify in Belstadt case

Christopher Grassi, of Endicott, testified Feb. 27 that Joseph Belstadt confessed his involvement in Mandy Steingasser's murder while the two smoked marijuana in the yard of a state prison sometime in late 2000.
Jurors in Belstadt's scheduled murder trial may hear Grassi's account of the alleged confession, Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon ruled Tuesday.
Belstadt's defense attorneys argued testimony from Grassi and another jailhouse informant should be suppressed because the two were acting as agents of the North Tonawanda Police Department when they obtained the information from Belstadt.
Sheldon found that Grassi was not acting as a law enforcement agent, but that a second witness, who talked to Belstadt in the Niagara County Jail in December 1995, was a police agent. She said she will make a written decision on the admissibility of the second jailhouse witness in the next three weeks.
Belstadt, 44, of North Tonawanda, was charged with second-degree murder in April 2018 in the Sept. 20, 1993, death of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser. Belstadt, who police said had been the prime suspect since her disappearance, has pleaded not guilty. His trial, following several postponements, is scheduled to begin Jan. 13.
Grassi, 50, is expected to testify at trial that Belstadt admitted to taking part in the strangulation of a young woman after a party in North Tonawanda. In late 2000, both Grassi and Belstadt were serving prison sentences at Cayuga Correctional Facility for arson.
Grassi said Belstadt described driving around with a male friend and a teenage girl after a party in North Tonawanda, and the friend and the girl began having sex. According to Grassi, Belstadt said he wanted to "join in," but the girl "wanted no part in it."
"One thing led to another and they ended up strangling her," Grassi said, describing what he alleges Belstadt told him.
Grassi claimed Belstadt offered two versions of this story on separate occasions. In the first, Belstadt said he did not strangle the girl; in the second, Belstadt said he strangled her himself. Belstadt later said the story was "bull****," Grassi told investigators.
District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said investigators have no evidence that anyone else killed Steingasser.
"This defendant not once but twice in this case invented a phantom that someone else was involved in her death," Wojtaszek said.
North Tonawanda police detectives went to the prison in May 2001 to collect information on Belstadt. They interviewed 11 inmates who were identified as friends to Belstadt, saying only that they were investigating the death of a teenage girl whose body was found on a reservation, according to testimony from two former North Tonawanda detectives.
Grassi contacted police through an attorney and told investigators about the alleged confession in June 2001. Over a year later, after Grassi was approved for parole but before his release, Grassi gave a sworn statement of Belstadt's confession.
"Grassi was not an agent of police at the time when he and Belstadt had the conversation," Sheldon said. "That one to me is very clear cut."
The second jailhouse informant whom prosecutors want to testify is a "more problematic" case, Sheldon said.
Carlos Rodriguez testified Feb. 27 that about Dec. 2, 1995, Belstadt told him Steingasser's body was found with her bra wrapped around her neck. Belstadt claimed he learned the detail, which was not publicly known, from his attorney, Rodriguez said.
At the time of the alleged conversation, Rodriguez was incarcerated at the Niagara County Jail for a drug dealing charge. Belstadt and two co-defendants, Gerard Miller and Michael Ziehm, were being held at the jail for burning a car.
Retired North Tonawanda police detectives Russ McQuade and John Dierdorf interviewed Rodriguez twice in August 1995, but Rodriguez had no information of use.
Rodriguez's then-girlfriend, who was close friends with Steingasser, contacted North Tonawanda police several weeks later and said Rodriguez has useful information on the murder. The girlfriend also told Rodriguez to "beat up" Belstadt.
So North Tonawanda detectives met again with Rodriguez on Sept. 29, 1995 and told Rodriguez to get more information from Miller or Ziehm. Detectives suggested Rodriguez tell Miller falsely that Belstadt was planning to blame Steingasser's murder on him, in order to "pressure" Miller to reveal information.
Ironically, Rodriguez's girlfriend also helped create the circumstances that allowed him to meet Belstadt. During a visitation, Rodriguez's girlfriend smuggled him marijuana, which was discovered by jail staff and resulted in him being held in double-lock.
In double-lock, Rodriguez met Belstadt and developed an amicable friendship. About Dec. 2 or 3, 1995, Rodriguez apparently told Belstadt his girlfriend wanted him to beat him up.
Rodriguez met with McQuade and Dierdorf several days layer and offered a transcript of the alleged conversation.
"Dude, I was supposed to beat you up. Brook didn't like you, but I think you're all right," Rodriguez said, according to Wojtaszek's reading of the transcript.
Defense attorney Michele Bergevin said Rodriguez was an "agent of North Tonawanda" police during the alleged conversation, as he had previously agreed to obtain information on Belstadt.
"We deny this conversation ever took place," Bergevin said.
Wojtaszek said police did not direct Rodriguez to obtain this information or place Rodriguez in double-lock alongside Belstadt. Rodriguez had been in double-lock with Belstadt for three weeks before the alleged conversation, in which Rodriguez made no mention of his girlfriend having been friends with Steingasser, according to Wojtaszek.
"The circumstances in early December (1995) were not orchestrated or created by the police," Wojtaszek said. "Frankly, this defendant couldn't stop talking about the crime."
Sheldon found Rodriguez became a police agent after the Aug. 2 meeting because police initiated the contact.
"That means any contact he had with Belstadt, he had to say he was an agent of the police," Sheldon said. "That didn't happen."
However, Sheldon said the testimony might still be admissible if Belstadt's alleged comment was "spontaneous." She said she will review the transcript and relevant caselaw and make a written decision sometime in the next few weeks.
Also on Tuesday, Sheldon allowed prosecutors to have a new medical examiner review the findings of Steingasser's autopsy report. The initial autopsy was compiled by Dr. Sung-ook Baik, who has since retired and moved to California.
Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said Baik is "reluctant" to return for testimony, and that another medical examiner could reach the conclusion that Steingasser was strangled to death.
Sheldon permitted the separate review of Baik's report, but said Baik's opinions and conclusions must be redacted from the report.
