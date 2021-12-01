'Jazz at the Taylor' on Saturday

The Kenan Center’s Jazz at the Taylor Holiday Edition is back in person on the Taylor Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Mark Filsinger Quintet will perform their Tidings of Comfort and Jazz show, playing holiday favorites including “The Christmas Song,” “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” and selections from “The Nutcracker Suite.”
Mark Filsinger, trumpeter, educator and composer, has performed with many orchestras, ensembles and artists including the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, The Temptations, Irish Tenors, Harry James Orchestra, and orchestras for several Broadway National Tour shows.
At the Taylor Theater, The Mark Filsinger Quintet will include Filsinger on trumpet, Elliot Scozzaro on alto saxophone, Harry Graser on keyboard, Joe Goehle on bass, John Bacon on drums and special guest vocalist Rebecca Filsinger.
For tickets, go to kenancenter.org or call 716-433-2617. Tickets will also be available at the door.
