Jazz at the Taylor returns in person this Saturday

LOCKPORT — For the first time since COVID-19 began, the Kenan Center brings back their series Jazz at the Taylor live and in person. Jazz at the Taylor will present Nixon, Croft & Goretti Celebrate the Music of Chick Corea at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Very limited tickets remain available.
A trio of highly accomplished musicians, Nixon, Croft and Goretti is a modern jazz piano trio dedicated to original compositions, as demonstrated by their debut album "In Congruence.". The group features pianist/composer Andrew Nixon, bassist Ed Croft and drummer Joe Goretti.
After several years playing in rock and blues bands, Nixon discovered jazz in 2006 and began studying with pianist/composer Paul Hofmann (MHRRecords, Eastman School of Music). He went on to earn a master’s degree in music theory in 2012 from the University of Buffalo, where he also studied classical piano and composition. He has since led groups performing at the CMC Jazz Festival, Queen City Jazz Festival and Northwest Jazz Festival.
Goretti is a graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music. His resume includes both live performances and world tours, with TV credits including "Saturday Night Live," "The Tonight Show," "The Late Show with David Letterman" and "The Today Show." He has previously performed with the Croft Trio at the Taylor.
Croft has been named the winner in the JazzBuffaloPoll for Upright Bass, as well as the 2019 Rising Star and John Hunt Jazz Artist of the Year awards. He has performed at the Jazz at the Taylor series since its inception as both a leader and in a variety of ensembles.
The trio will be doing tunes from the Chick Corea album “Now He Sings, Now he Sobs” as well as classics such as Spain, Armando’s Rhumba, Humpty Dumpty and more. The group will also include some original material as well.
Since embarking on a solo career in 1966, Chick has been at the forefront of jazz, both as a renowned pianist forging new ground with his acoustic jazz bands and as an innovative electric keyboardist with Return to Forever, the Elektric Band, and now the electro/acoustic Vigil.
His extensive discography boasts numerous albums, beginning with his 1968 classic, Now He Sings, Now He Sobs. On February 9, 2021 Chick passed away from a rare form of cancer. He is a 25-Time Grammy-winning jazz legend, pianist and composer.
For information and tickets for Jazz at the Taylor visitwww.kenancenter.org or call 433-2617.
