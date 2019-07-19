Jazz Trail returns to Olcott on Sunday

The Olcott Beach Jazz Trail returns on Sunday.
The 2019 Jazz Trail will consist of five separate two-hour concerts, with the band performing progressively every two hours at different venues in Olcott from noon to 10 p.m. The event is free.
Jim Sansone, the executive director of the event, said the event is designed to showcase the "talent and giftedness of some of the finest jazz musicians and performers in the Western New York area" and he's hopeful it will provide a much-needed boost to Olcott, which has been impacted by high water levels along Lake Ontario this year.
This year's lineup and schedule of performers is as follows:
• noon to 2 p.m., The Phil DiRe Sextet will be playing at the Boardwalk Shoppes;
• 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Bobby Militello, with the Star People Sextet, will be playing at the Olcott Gazebo across the street from the Shoppes;
• 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Heather Bambrick Quintet will be playing at the Maxwell Station Restaurant, Lockport Street;
• 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Musicians of Buffalo Big Band, which is featuring Phil Simms, will be playing at the Olcott Gazebo and
• 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dan Hull and Friends, featuring Pat LaBarbera (a JUNO Award winner) will be playing at Mariner's Landing Restaurant, on Franklin Street.
This year's event is sponsored by many different businesses and individuals, including Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, Eastern Niagara Hospital, Ontario Shores Federal Credit Union, Taheri & Todoro PC, Law offices, Newfane and Olcott, New York Tourism, the Town of Newfane, Daniel Dy, Dr. Thomas and Mary Cozza, Coda Corporation USA, Precision Scale and Balance, Mariner's Landing Restaurant, Maxwell Station Restaurant, Bar and Banquet Hall, Olcott Lions Club, Chris Irr, Olcott Beach Community Association - OBCA, KeyBank, Jane Voelpel, Spring Lake Winery, John and Ann Raskopf, Lakeview Village Shoppes and Explore New York.
