OLCOTT — It's almost time to enjoy some jazz on the beach.
The Olcott Beach Jazz Trail returns from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday and the executive director of the event says this year's lineup promises to be bigger and better than last year.
The 2019 Jazz Trail will consist of five separate two-hour concerts, with the band performing progressively every two hours at different venues in Olcott. The event is free.
Jim Sansone, the executive director of the event, said the lineup is similar to the last two lineups but with some notable additions.
From noon to 2 p.m., The Phil DiRe Sextet will be playing at the Boardwalk Shoppes. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Bobby Militello, with the Star People Sextet, will be playing at the Olcott Gazebo across the street from the Shoppes.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Heather Bambrick Quintet will be playing at the Maxwell Station Restaurant, Lockport Street. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Musicians of Buffalo Big Band, which is featuring Phil Simms, will be playing at the Olcott Gazebo. From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dan Hull and Friends, featuring Pat LaBarbera (a JUNO Award winner) will be playing at Mariner's Landing Restaurant, on Franklin Street.
Sansone said the point of the event is "to showcase the talent and giftedness of some of the finest jazz musicians and performers in the Western New York area."
Started in 2017, the Jazz Trail was developed in an effort to attract people to Olcott Beach and to provide an economic benefit to the merchants and restaurants.
"The success of the festival to Olcott Beach was especially critical because of the flooding of Olcott caused by the unprecedented high water levels of Lake Ontario in the spring of 2017," Sansone noted.
Sansone said the businesses and restaurants have told him the event has been successful with bringing in plenty of business. He added that some business owners have told him the Olcott Jazz Trail was the biggest day of the year for them.
"I have received numerous letters from merchants and restaurants to this effect," Sansone said. "This festival has therefore provided a major economic benefit to the community."
Sansone said in 2017 he estimates there was between 5,000 to 7,000 attendees, and that in 2018 there was between 10,000 and 11,000 attendees.
He believes that the success of the event is crucial again to help bring in business to the Olcott community, which continues to be impacted by high water levels.
This year's event is sponsored by many different businesses and individuals, including Eastern Niagara Hospital, Ontario Shores Federal Credit Union, Taheri & Todoro PC, Law offices, Newfane and Olcott, New York Tourism, the Town of Newfane, Daniel Dy, Dr. Thomas and Mary Cozza, Coda Corporation USA, Precision Scale and Balance, Mariner's Landing Restaurant, Maxwell Station Restaurant, Bar and Banquet Hall, Olcott Lions Club, Chris Irr, Olcott Beach Community Association - OBCA, KeyBank, Jane Voelpel, Spring Lake Winery, John and Ann Raskopf, Lakeview Village Shoppes and Explore New York.
