Erie Canal Discovery Center/Lockport Visitor Center has been given a 21st century technology boost to help tourists and local residents understand the 19th century Erie Canal locks of Lockport.
JB Computers of Lockport donated and installed a large, flat-panel wall monitor that will be used to show why the canal was built in the early 1800s and how a huge obstacle, the Niagara Escarpment, was overcome.
“This is a story that needs to be told with both words and pictures,” said Melissa Dunlap, Executive Director of the Niagara County Historical Society which operates the Discovery Center as a public educational service. “It’s much easier to understand the need for the canal, the massive scale of the whole project, and the ingenious solution at Niagara if you can see maps, pictures and photographs."
For several years ECDC staff have been explaining the canal and locks with the aid of pictures on an easel. According to Dunlap, one tourist jokingly described this as a "19th century PowerPoint presentation."
ECDC provides visitors with an orientation to the locks area and canal history. The Lockport Visitor Center, operated in conjunction with the City of Lockport, offers information about Lockport’s attractions, services and other businesses. The combined facility is located adjacent to the Lockport locks at 24 Church St., and is open daily from May through October and on Fridays and Saturdays from November through April. For more information, call (716) 434-7433.
