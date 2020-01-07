Jeff Dewart tapped to be Somerset supervisor

BARKER — Tuesday was the end of an era in Somerset with the resignation of town supervisor Daniel Engert.
Engert, who first took office as the supervisor in 2012, took about 15 minutes after town business was conducted to read a heartfelt letter thanking his family, town officials and residents for their support during his tenure.
"I ran for town supervisor to be a listener for my constituents. To be a champion for their concerns. And to be a leader and the character that my constituents expected of me ... I want to sincerely thank you for providing me with that opportunity," Engert said right before verbally tendering his resignation.
After Engert resigned, the town board appointed Jeffrey Dewart, who has served on the board for eight years, as the new supervisor.
Dewart, 64, said his new role should be "interesting."
"It's a whole new thing for me. I mean, I've been on the town board but Dan Engert has been our voice," Dewart said.
Dewart, a lifelong Somerset resident, is retired from Allegheny Technologies Inc.
The town board agreed to retain Engert as a consultant for the rest of the year.
In other business, Dewart introduced a resolution to alert Apex Clean Energy LLC that his administration will follow Engert's footsteps in strongly opposing the proposed Lighthouse Wind Project, for which the company delayed submitting an application to the state last year.
Dewart will have to run for election in November to fill the remainder of Engert's two-year term of office. Engert was unopposed in his bid for re-election this past November.
Engert retired from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Monday, after 29 years with the agency. He's moving to Florida and will start a new job — chief of courts and detention services for the Flagler County, Florida, Sheriff's Office — on Jan. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.