U.S. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, and Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski announced this week the accreditation of Jeffrey M. Glatz, director of the Niagara County Veterans Service Agency. As a fully accredited representative of the American Legion, Higgins and Jastrzemski said Glatz can now work on the preparation and presentation of claims for veterans’ benefits.
Glatz, a retired lieutenant colonel who served in the U.S. Air Force and for more than two decades in the Reserves, completed necessary training and requirements and had been waiting since September 2019 for his VA accreditation to proceed. After learning from Jastrzemski about the holdup, Higgins’ office reached out to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to request the review be expedited. The application was processed and is now complete.
“Our veterans faithfully served this country and they deserve full access to their hard-earned benefits,” Higgins said. “Navigating the system can be challenging for veterans and their families. With the accreditation of director Glatz, veterans have yet another place to turn for help. We look forward to working with him and other representatives from veteran service organizations to make sure that the veterans in Niagara County receive all of the benefits they rightly deserve.”
To earn accreditation, applicants must pass an examination, undergo a background investigation, agree to fulfill continuing education requirements and be recertified every five years. Accredited representatives are able to help veterans and their families understand the benefits available, apply for claims and make referrals to veteran services and programs.
“I would personally like to thank Congressman Higgins and his staff for their help,” said Jastrzemski. “Now with the accreditation of director Glatz, we can offer an even greater service to our veterans community, which often involves helping them navigate through bureaucracy to receive the services and benefits they have earned. Niagara County is a Purple Heart County because we believe in doing all we can to honor those who served our country.”
Both Higgins’ office and the Niagara County Veterans Service Agency are available to help veterans with a number of issues. Veterans are encouraged to reach out to Higgins’ office at 716-852-3501 or the Niagara County Veteran Services Agency at 716-438-4090 for assistance.
