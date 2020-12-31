Job coach has work cut out for her in 2020

Johane Saint-Vil works with People Inc., a not-for-profit health and human services agency based in Williamsville. She’s been working with the company for six years, in two different capacities, three years working in a group home, and two and half as a job coach for those with disabilities.
Her work is not easy, but it has its moments, she said.
“Every day is different. That you’ll always get no matter what. No two days are the same – ever,” she said and laughed. “For me, it’s whenever you’ve been working with the individual for a long time … and then it clicks. … That’s what really keeps us going. Those moments of them realizing their own ability. That’s really what makes it great and keeps me coming back.”
Saint-Vil is a Long Island native that transplanted herself for school at Buffalo State where she earned a bachelor’s in sociology. She continues to live in Buffalo.
As a job coach, it’s Saint-Vil job to support her client at whatever stage they’re at. She said it’s funny because sometimes helping with problems on the job actually means learning to do the job, and she likes that.
“If they’re struggling to be productive or fast, we’ll work with them to make sure that they’re using their time efficiently,” she said. “If there’s something going on with the communication with their supervisor, we make sure to encourage them to talk to their supervisor and if they’re worried about it, we help them with that meeting and support them with that.”
Workers like Ian Rolfe, who works the evening shift at Niagara University’s dining hall in the Gallagher Center, and is employed by Metz Culinary Management, is assisted through the People Inc. Supported Employment and are assisted by job coaches.
“Typically if people have a qualifying diagnosis they’ll have a care coordinator, and the care coordinator would do a referral right to us,” said Megan Logan, a People Inc. staff member. “I think there are a few different other agencies that supply job coaches, so they always have the opportunity to pick and choose what agency they want to work with.”
At work, Rolfe's supervisor, Tracy Kammerdeiner from Metz Culinary Management, praises him for his dedication to the job.
“He does his jobs the same way every day so he gets them done,” she said. “He’s very knowledgable about anything. He’s very intelligent and he wants to make sure he does a good job. He’s very well liked.”
From teaching resume writing and applying for positions to looking out for their rights. Saint-Vil is there for her clients throughout their employment. And, if something happens and a job dematerializes? For those days too, Saint-Vil is still there for her clients.
“Right now during this pandemic where a lot of our people had lost jobs, … Our job then was to call them, and speak to them so they knew we’re still here and we’re still ready to help them when they’re able to get back to work,” she said. “We end up being counselors in that sense. We’re talking to them and letting them know it’s going to be OK. You’ll find another job. We’ll work on it – as long as we need to – until you find something else that you really like.”
Jobs like these are not for everybody, said Saint-Vil. A couple months in will tell if the job’s a good fit. For those who enjoy it though, it can be one of the most fulfilling jobs out there.
“It’s those little moments where they’re able to have break-throughs, and they’ve been working on a skill and they’ve finally gotten it down, or they had a goal set in mind and they finally reached their goal and if that makes you happy – seeing them reach their goals – then this job is definitely for you,” Saint-Vil said. “But it’s definitely not for everyone. It’s tough, it’s hard work. It’s a lot of pressure because these are people’s lives and they rely on you.”
