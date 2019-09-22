JOE MAHONEY'S ALBANY NOTEBOOK: College athlete pay's a topic

As the success of an invention known as the Hula-Hoop instructs us, many fads begin in California.
One legislative gambit initiated in the Golden State is now getting notice in Albany, where state Sen. Kevin Parker, D-Brooklyn, has introduced a provocative bill that would essentially take the "amateur" out of college sports by allowing athletes to generate income from marketing efforts involving the use of their image or name.
Sports generates a bundle of revenue for powerhouse schools such as Syracuse University. Parker's legislation makes the case the players should also be allowed to make money while keeping scholarships.
"Students shouldn't have to struggle if their skills are being profited from by the colleges and universities they attend," according to the bill.
A similar proposal is now being weighed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. As things stand now, college sports programs would be in violation of NCAA amateur rules if their athletes accept money or benefits from outside interests. Infractions of the rule can cause a team to be eliminated from NCAA championship contests.
While at first glance it may appear to some as a loopy long-shot, I'm not going to write it off. The idea has been in circulation nationally, with comedian Chris Rock touting pay for college athletes for at least six years. Rock contends amateur sports is a modern form of "slavery" depriving participants of fair compensation.
The California program would take effect in 2023 if Newsom approves it. The NCAA is urging a veto. Current NCAA bylaws state that any programs that roster student-athletes who accept money or benefits from outside interests are in violation of NCAA amateurism rules. As a result, those student-athletes would be subject to having their NCAA eligibility voided, not to mention their teams' eligibility for NCAA championship competition potentially eliminated.
SHAKING THE MONEY TREE
To the victor, goes the spoils. And since first being elected to the state's top office in 2010, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has had little difficulty raising millions of dollars each year.
He'll be back at it Oct. 7, according to statehouse insiders, with a gala fundraising event in Yonkers. Those flush enough to be a "co-chair" for the event are being asked to pony up $25,000 while a plain vanilla individual ticket can be had for $1,000. Cuomo has hinted he plans to seek a fourth term in 2022.
Also stumping for cash is Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY. She said on Twitter Friday that she is aiming to raise $1 million to help Democratic women candidates get elected to public office. Gillibrand spent approximately that sum in her unsuccessful quest to get traction for her bid for the Democratic nomination for the presidency. She pulled the plug on her campaign last month.
'HE GETS STUFF DONE'
Cuomo's critics argue one of his biggest goals is to grab "first in the nation" headlines, something they say he tries to accomplish by setting the table for lawmakers to act hastily. They also fault him for not taking the rap for missteps even when one of his initiatives collapses under the weight of public opposition, as happened with the plan to charge New Yorkers a $25 fee for license plate replacement.
But one of his main cheerleaders, State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, has an entirely different view of the governor, as expressed Sept. 18 at a Business Council conference.
"You can like him or not like him," Jacobs said. "But he gets stuff done." He added: "Are there going to be mistakes along the way? Occasionally." But he said what matters to voters are results.
GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy, however, wasn't cutting Cuomo any slack.
Commenting on the plate debacle, Langworthy said: "You will never hear this governor say he was wrong." Langworthy argued Cuomo appears to be on a perpetual hunt for self-serving headlines, taking advantage of a media culture in which public policy is covered like a sporting event.
"We get unintended consequences all the time because the governor is in a hurry to put points on the board and not do what's right for the taxpayers," Langworthy said.
Meanwhile, though the plate fee has been shelved, no one is expecting the state to find ways to make it less costly to drive. In fact, bridge tolls in the Hudson Valley are poised to rise, the Daily Freeman of Kingston reports.
The newspaper said the state Bridge Authority is in the process of raising tolls on five bridges, but the timetable and the higher toll have not yet been set. It now costs $1.50 for eastbound vehicles.
If you're looking to keep coins in your pocket, here's a pro tip: Avoid the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York City. The toll for a one-time crossing went up to $19 last March. That is the highest such toll in the nation.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
