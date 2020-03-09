It's been 58 years in Lockport for Joe Nuara, also known as Joe the Barber, but on April 11 he's out the door and cutting a move into retirement.
The barbershop at 360 S. Transit St. has been bought by his tenants, Lockport Schools Federal Credit Union, and most of the pictures, memorabilia, and 286 baseball hats have already been moved from the shop's interior. What's left is Joe, the clippings under the chair and what the 73-year-old barber will miss the most – his customers.
"It's been a long time," Nuara said. "We've been here since 1982. It used to be a Henry's Hamburger Stand. They closed. Then it was a Dairy Queen, then it sat empty for two years, and I bought it."
Before that, Nuara said he was in the plaza next door where his father before him also worked the trade. Nuara said he worked there for 20 years between 1962 and 1982.
"I worked for him over there, then he retired. Then he came to work for me for a couple years, and then retired again," Nuara said. "That was about it."
Dale Sullivan, a long-time customer, said no one deserves the rest more than Nuara.
"I've been a customer since 2007," he said. "Just a short while compared to other customers. He's an icon in the community."
Nuara didn't brag. He said some people just come to sit and talk and he would listen. The biggest compliment to his service was, spanning his career, he did the hair for six generations of a very loyal family.
"I've always been pretty steady. I floated everything. I went to hair styling school in Toronto. I did all the hair styling and things like that," Nuara said. "Now shorter hair is back in and I can do that with my eyes closed."
Nuara said he enjoyed his job, cutting hair and talking to people, but he's retiring into the arms of his wife of 53 years, two children and four grandchildren. He said he expects to be on the golf course a lot more, and do some traveling to places he's never been.
"My wife and I want to travel. We haven't really discussed it, but we'd like to go to some places we've never been to," he said. "In the states. New Orleans, Memphis, just to go and see. It'd be neat to see it."
"But I'm bitter-sweet about it," Nuara added. "Sometimes I think I'm doing the right thing and other days I don't. ... My wife's been wanting me to retire since I turned 70. ... I couldn't refuse the offer that (the buyers) gave me. The timing's just right for it, but I still feel I could do it for another two, three years."
Robert Gilhousen was sitting in the chair, taking a shorter cut on the sides and back since he cut off his beard, and gave Nuara his own ringing endorsement.
"He's been cutting my hair for a couple of years now," Gilhousen said. "He cuts my kids' hair. He does a good job on anything."
In the meantime – where does a guy needing a haircut go? Nuara said, the business of barbershops is booming.
"It's started to come back," he said. "There's some young kids opening barber shops right here in Lockport, so, it's starting to come back."
With that, Nuara finishes Gilhousen's hair and gives some parting words.
"Thank you, Lockport," he says.
