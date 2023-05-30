John Craig ran for the 1st Ward alderman’s post two years ago and lost to Paul Beakman. But he’s not out yet.
Craig said he was asked by the Republican Party to run in the 2021 election and this year he thought he’d give it another try.
“If I win I’ll serve. And if not, maybe that’s the end of the trail for me,” he said.
As a candidate for city office, Craig continues to rely on his experience in multiple fields including education. He was a member of the Lockport school board for five years and has managed outreach, workforce development and grant-related projects including the remade Railyard Skatepark, which he said is due to be opened in a couple of weeks.
In a Tuesday telephone interview, Craig said one of the things driving his 2023 run for office is his desire to see volunteerism increased in the city. He noted the Memorial Day parade did not occur this year.
“Not that there’s anyone to blame, but what can we do to support civic volunteerism?” he asked.
Continuing to revitalize the downtown business district also is important, according to Craig. He reiterated ideas first shared in the 2021 election, including finding ways to use dormant spaces for community events. That means negotiating with the property owners, he said.
He also noted he’d like to retain permanent grant writing services for the city, to help it capture as many state, federal and private grants as possible.
In the end, Craig said, he is a realist. Two years is not a long time, but if he won city office, he’d try to start conversations that might propel the city towards its goals.
“In the first year you’ve got some dotted lines of what you want and by the second you hope to have some clear lines and you’re following them,” he said.
Craig said he’d like to leave his two daughters with a place to live and work. There’s a lot in Lockport that attracts people, he said, and he wants to highlight those pieces, including parks.
“Taxpayers deserve quality service and that includes streets and park,” he said.
Craig, 62, of Lakeview Parkway, is running on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines.
Beakman, the current Common Council president, is running for re-election on the Democratic line.
