John Craig pursuing 1st Ward seat

John D. Craig is the Republican candidate for 1st Ward alderman in the November election.
Incumbent alderman Joseph Oates, a Republican in his second term of office, is not seeking reelection.
Craig has resided in Lockport most of his life, except when he served in the U.S. Navy in the 1980s. He grew up in the 2nd Ward and has resided in the 1st Ward for the past 21 years. He's a past member of the Lockport Board of Education, on whose policy, contract negotiations, legislative and finance committees he served, and a past member and chair of the city youth board.
“I understand the concerns of our citizens as well as the community, and believe that we must always put the needs of residents first,” Craig said. “I firmly believe that we need a council that understands the need to balance our city services, keeping our citizens health and safety in mind, while limiting the size and scope of our local government in order to control our tax rate.”
Currently, Craig is an Adult Education project manager at Orleans/Niagara BOCES overseeing skilled trades-based continuing education across Niagara County.
He is also the founder and chairman of Lockport Community Services, Inc., the nonprofit organization seeking to build a new concrete skateboarding park at Outwater Park in 2022. LCS assisted in the development of the wooden Railyard skate park in 2007, to keep young skaters off Main Street and surrounding downtown properties. The skate park been one of the more popular and well used public recreational facilities over the years.
"I want to see the City of Lockport continue down a path of financial stability while leveraging the assets of our city to benefit our citizens and businesses," Craig said. "I firmly believe I can utilize my skills in grant/contract management, administration, community service and impact, and education, along with a keen economic development and workforce vision that keeps Lockport stable and growing. We all want our city to be a great place to live and positive experience for the visitors ... . If elected, I will work with all members of the council and Mayor Roman to be sure that the needs and concerns of all residents and those more closely of the 1st Ward are addressed. ”
Craig is a graduate of SUNY Buffalo, Niagara University, Niagara County Community College and DeSales High School. He and his wife, Martha (Francisco), have two daughters, Elizabeth and Ella.
Craig's candidacy has been endorsed by the Niagara County Conservative Committee.
