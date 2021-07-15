EDITOR'S NOTE: The date of the picnic was moved to Sunday, July 18, due to the threat of rain.
Ray Friedrich wants the community to know that more than 20 garden plots are available for members of the community at John Henry Park on Prospect Street. In fact, interested residents can come to the garden at noon this Sunday for a picnic.
The purpose of the picnic, as well as showing what community gardening can create, is to celebrate the improvements made to the park in the past two years.
“The land for the park was donated to the community with the goals of encouraging cooperative gardening and youth involvement,” wrote Friedrich in a press release, noting that the garden was started in the '80s and was nurtured by the Cornell Cooperative Ext. staff.
Today the park is “more attractive, safer, and the gardens more productive” and it has been enhanced through grant writing which has preserved a plot of trees in the rear, various signage, a park grill for picnics, security cameras and a small library, called a “BookBox”, for children to pick out titles from.
Friedrich also said that the park has reduced incidents of vandalism and trespass, thanks to advice from Lockport Police and the attention of garden neighbors. Any threat to safety and security is caught on video and is shared with both LPD and local school principals.
“The Office of the Mayor has been supportive in these efforts and donated a garden plot for Lockport youth to grow vegetables for food pantries,” Friedrich also wrote.
Water for the garden is provided for an annual fee of $20 and the Mayor’s Office at 439-6665 can be contacted for applications to take over a plot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.