Jonathan Dewart walked into for the Town of Somerset Water and Sewer Department in 1985 as a seasonal worker and on Friday walked out after five years as the department’s superintendent.
Dewart said it all started while he was working in a local lumber yard and Superintendent Wally Coates asked him if he needed work.
“I told him I was off Wednesdays,” Dewart said Friday. “And he said, ‘Would you like to work with me on Wednesdays then?’ I was a young man and I thought that I’d be making some money, so I said, ‘Sure.’ ”
He must’ve done something right, because in January of 1986, he moved to full-time work with the department. After years of working, he was finally appointed superintendent of Water and Sewer in the Town of Somerset in November of 2018 by former Supervisor Dan Engert.
Dewart said it’s always been a pleasure to work for the town and it was a source of “pride” to do a good day’s work.
“The people in the town have always treated me well and it’s been an honor and a privilege to work in the community,” he said. “I’ve always taken pride in my work for the town.”
Plans for retirement?
Dewart said he intends to spend time with his four children and eight grandchildren, as well as do some traveling. He said his first stop will be in the Adirondack’s for a couple days, then he and his wife, Amy, will be flying to Germany where his daughter, Emma, lives with her husband, Dale Trakas a lieutenant colonel in the Army. He also noted his only son, Ethan, is also in the Army and lives in Colorado Springs.
Dewart will be succeeded by Jesse Green.
“It was a part-time thing and then a full-time, and I’ll always appreciate the opportunity to a part of it, even 37 years later,” Dewart said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.