Anyone who followed NBC’s The Voice in 2022 is sure to remember Joshua Vacanti, the contestant from Lockport who was chosen by Team Legend to compete for a recording contract.
Today Vacanti is gearing up for a couple of live shows, one on July 22 at the Salt and Light Festival in Gasport, and another on Sept. 30 when he’ll be singing at Mercedes Wilson’s “For Our Daughters” fundraiser for breast cancer awareness.
Vacanti also announced the June 23 release of his first original single, “More?”, on streaming platforms including Youtube.com.
“It’s not a pretty song,” Vacanti said. “It was one I felt compelled to tell.”
While the song was inspired by the Buffalo Tops market massacre last year, it doesn’t tell a local story. To Vacanti, “More?” is about every place, everybody. He said he read somewhere that there have been more mass shootings this year than days in the year, and that’s where the song came from.
“Although the song was written out of what happened in Buffalo, the message is one that isn’t specifically isolated to our community,” Vacanti said. “The question of ‘how many more?’ is one that needs to be asked everywhere.”
Vacanti said that he had not really considered releasing “More?” at all prior to recording it. But after flying to Houston, his recording team heard the song and asked him to release it. After some thought, Vacanti agreed.
“It was scary to release it, but it felt like the right thing to do,” he said.
Vacanti intends to sing “More?” live at the Salt and Light Festival, despite it being a “hard” song to perform. He said he has gotten so much feedback and encouragement since it was released, he knows he’s going in the right direction.
And while the song doesn’t suggest a solution, Vacanti said “the big message” encouraging open conversation about mass shootings is one that he believes will resonate with listeners.
“There’s been too much tragedy not to,” he said.
The song can be streamed on Youtube.com at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmQWcYmOHtk.
