Judge bars 'other killer' argument in Steingasser case

LOCKPORT -- A Niagara County Court judge has barred attorneys for the accused killer of Mandy Steingasser from arguing to a jury that another man may have killed her.
The ruling on what is known as third party culpability was issued by Judge Sara Sheldon on Thursday afternoon. The Gazette is attempting to obtain a copy of the judge's written opinion.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
