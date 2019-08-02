Defense attorneys argued Friday that a bail-jumping charge against William C. Shrubsall should be dismissed, saying prosecutors had not done enough to have him extradited from Canada.
Shrubsall, a Niagara Falls native, fled to Canada May 14, 1996, while on trial for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl the previous year. In his absence, a jury convicted him of first-degree sexual abuse, and the presiding judge sentenced him to 2-1/3 to 7 years in prison.
Shrubsall managed to elude authorities for several years while living in Nova Scotia, but was imprisoned in 1998 for a series of assaults and sexual attacks on three women that same year.
A Canadian jury convicted Shrubsall, 47, of multiple counts of sexual assault, aggravated assault and robbery. The Parole Board of Canada declared him a dangerous offender in December 2001, and Shrubsall was given an indeterminate sentence, with potential lifetime imprisonment.
Last November, the Parole Board of Canada elected to release Shrubsall. Canadian authorities returned Shrubsall to the United States, and he has since been serving the sexual abuse sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden.
His defense attorneys have sought to have the bail-jumping charge dismissed on the grounds that prosecutors and state police did not make sufficient efforts to have Shrubsall returned to the U.S. to answer for the bail-jumping charge, which carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.
Shrubsall's public defender, Jenelle Messer, argued her client's defense was impaired by the delay in indicting Shrubsall for bail-jumping. A 1978 ruling by the New York State Appellate Division holds that if prosecutors cannot establish good cause for a delay in bringing charges against a defendant, the charges may be dismissed.
"Witnesses involved in the initial case are no longer available," Messer said. "In fact they're dead. That is certainly an impairment to my client."
District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said extradition was not possible until a 2003 update to the U.S.-Canada extradition treaty allowed for a "temporary surrender" of a Canadian prisoner to stand trial in the U.S. and then be returned to finish their term. The previous extradition treaty required a person convicted of a crime in Canada to serve their full prison term before they could be returned to face charges in the states.
Wojtaszek said prosecutors made numerous efforts to have Shrubsall extradited after 2003, and only abandoned the effort in 2006 after it became clear that Canadian authorities were unlikely to release Shrubsall.
"The warrant for bail-jumping was never abandoned and efforts were made to secure his extradition," Wojtaszek said in court.
"At some point it became futile for the district attorney's office to keep pursuing extradition. ... It became very unlikely that Canada was going to send him back to face the bail-jumping charge," Wojtaszek said in an interview, adding that bail-jumping "paled" compared to the charges he was convicted of across the border.
Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who served as district attorney from 1992 to 2007, testified that he wrote a memo June 4, 1999, directing then-First Assistant District Attorney Timothy Lundquist to prepare a request for extradition. Lundquist filed that request with the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs on May 11, 2001, Murphy testified.
Murphy attributed the delay to the "lengthy, complicated, precise process" for requesting a foreign country to extradite a convicted prisoner.
Murphy also penned a letter to a DOJ official in January 2002 urging the office to keep open a file requesting Shrubsall's extradition. He wrote that Shrubsall is a "dangerous, violent man" and that "he hates women."
"Neither you nor I may be in our respective positions in 12 to 15 years when the possibility of his release by Canadian authorities will be seriously considered," Murphy wrote. "I hope that our successors will read this letter and do everything in their power to see to it that Shrubsall is returned to the United States to face the charges originating in Niagara County."
The 2003 treaty revisions opened a "slim possibility" Shrubsall could be extradited to the U.S., Murphy testified. He said that in March 2005, he submitted a second filing with the Office of International Affairs requesting Shrubsall's extradition.
But Murphy said he ultimately determined to wait until Shrubsall was released from Canadian prison, after which he would be deported to the U.S.
"The better course and more secure course was to wait for deportation," Murphy said.
Both Wojtaszek and Messer said they do not plan to subpoena former District Attorney Michael Violante, who served as district attorney from 2008 until his resignation in March 2016 amid a sexual harassment allegations by one of his assistant district attorneys.
Wojtaszek said subpoenaing Violante would be unnecessary because he was following a directive, set by Murphy, to await Shrubsall's release and deportation.
Four current and former New York State Police investigators also testified Friday about their contacts with Canadian authorities to ensure Shrubsall remained in custody and check on his parole status.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said it was "clear" NYSP investigators remained "very active" in Shrubsall's case, but did not make a determination on the prosecutor's efforts to extradite Shrubsall. Kloch will hear from a defense witness at Shrubsall's next hearing, set for Aug. 14.
Also on Friday, Kloch dismissed a separate defense motion to have the bail-jumping charge thrown out.
Messer and defense attorney Michael White argued the first-degree bail-jumping charge is inappropriate because it requires that a defendant abscond during proceedings for an A- or B-level felony. The charge Shrubsall was convicted of, first-degree sexual abuse, is a class-D felony.
Wojtaszek said the mistake was a typographical error in the indictment. She noted Shrubsall was on trial for first-degree sodomy, a class-B felony, in 1996, but was acquitted of that charge.
Shrubsall, who legally changed his name in 2002 to Ethan Simon Templar MacLeod, first gained infamy when he beat his mother, Marianne Shrubsall, to death with a baseball bat June 25, 1988, the night before he was set to give his valedictory speech at high school graduation.
He was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison, with a five-year minimum, but an appeals court later reduced his sentence, finding that he should have been tried as a youthful offender. He served 16 months at a reform house.
