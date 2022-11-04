BUFFALO — In a decision and order that largely mirrors a ruling handed down two weeks ago, a U.S. District Court judge in Buffalo has issued a preliminary injunction, sought by a Niagara Falls pastor and others, that blocks the enforcement of a provision in New York’s new Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) that bars individuals from bringing firearms into places of worship.
Just as he did with his ruling on a request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Oct. 21, District Court Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. issued the preliminary injunction less than 24 hours after hearing oral arguments, on Thursday afternoon, from lawyers representing the state and attorneys for the pastors, Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church, 1366 South Ave., and Rev. Larry Boyd, of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church on Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo.
Hardaway and Boyd have been joined in their efforts to block provisions in the CCIA by two pro-gun groups, Firearms Policy Coalition, of La Vegas, Nevada and Second Amendment Foundation, of Bellevue, Washington. Sinatra previously ruled that the two groups did not have legal standing to challenge the New York gun law.
Sinatra’s temporary restraining order had already blocked the enforcement of the places of worship restriction in the CCIA, while the court weighed the overall constitutionality of the place of worship restrictions and the entire CCIA. The preliminary injunction continues the ban instituted by the TRO pending a decision by Sinatra on the merits of the pastor’s lawsuit.
The 44 page decision and order on the preliminary injunction follows almost word for word and page for page, Sinatra’s ruling in his 40-page decision and order on the temporary restraining order. In that order, Sinatra wrote that the state of New York had responded to a U.S. Supreme Court decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v Bruen, by enacting “even more restrictive legislation” then what the high court had declared unconstitutional.
“The court reiterates that ample Supreme Court precedent addressing the individual’s right to keep and bear arms — from Heller and McDonald to its June 2022 decision in Bruen — dictates that New York’s new place of worship restriction is equally unconstitutional,” Sinatra wrote in his new ruling.
Nothing in Sinatra’s ruling suggests that the judge will reach any different conclusion as the case proceeds with additional filings and oral arguments. The decision and oder on the preliminary injunction telegraphs that Sinatra will ultimately find the CCIA unconstitutional in its entirety.
