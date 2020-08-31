Judge rejects plea withdrawal request in kidnapping, sexual assault case

LOCKPORT — A Niagara County Court judge has turned down the request of a Falls man who has pleaded guilty to abducting, beating and raping a woman, then chaining her in the basement of his Monroe Avenue home, to withdraw his plea in the case.
Judge Matthew J. Murphy III rejected the motion from Michael Ciskiewic to withdraw his guilty plea to a single count of predatory sexual assault. The decision means Ciskiewic will now face sentencing on his plea at a yet-to-be-determined date.
Ciskiewic, 26, took a plea deal from prosecutors in late December, wishing Murphy a “Merry Christmas” as he was taken from the courtroom. He is facing a minimum prison sentence of 12 years, with the possibility of a life term behind bars as a result of his plea.
He had been scheduled to begin a jury trial on charges of first-degree kidnapping, rape, assault, criminal sexual act, predatory sexual assault, menacing and burglary in January.
Falls Police investigators said Ciskiewic abducted his victim at gunpoint on June 9, 2019 and dragged her back to his home, where he chained her to a cannonball in his basement. He then moved her to an upstairs room and chained her to a bed to rape her.
Over the course of the next 12 hours, detectives said Ciskiewic raped and repeatedly beat the woman, breaking bones in both her face and her hand.
Family members, concerned when they were unable to reach the victim, alerted Falls police. Police began searching for the victim and ultimately used the department’s bloodhound to track her to Ciskiewic’s home.
Police surrounded the home and eventually stormed inside, but Ciskiewic wasn’t there. They were able to rescue his victim at that time.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force located Ciskiewic a day later, hiding in a field near 24th Street and Allen Avenue.
