Portions of a new state law that took effect Wednesday will not be enforced following a temporary restraining order issued on Tuesday.
The Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo this past July, grants agricultural employees one day of rest per week and overtime pay after 60 hours on the job.
Federal Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo issued the temporary restraining order on Tuesday after he heard arguments in a lawsuit filed Monday by the Northeast Diary Producers Association and the New York State Vegetable Growers Association who were seeking clarity on the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act.
"The ruling in favor of the TRO is an important first step for ensuring the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practice Act is implemented fairly for all who work on farms in New York. We want to protect the rights of all who work on our farms and are so important to our success. We look forward to working with the Governor and the Legislature to correct the statute to better address the rights of all who work on our farms," Brian Reeves, President of the New York State Vegetable Growers Association, and owner of Reeves Farms in Baldwinsville said.
Jon Greenwood, chair of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association, and co-owner of Greenwood Diary Farm in Canton, echoed Reeves.
"The narrow scope of the TRO ruling will allow us to continue to work with the state to improve language and definitions in the Act. Providing clarity to New York’s farms will help us protect our management teams, while assuring family members and others employed on our farms are treated fairly. We look forward to working with the state and court to ensure that the interests of farmers, their families, and employees are represented in the new state law," Greenwood said.
The temporary restraining order prohibits New York state from enforcing certain actions and imposing penalties upon farmers stemming from the new law. It restrains the government from enforcing the act where such actions would impact the status, compensation and hours of supervisors, family members, shareholders and administrative and professional employees.
The temporary restraining order does not impact the law or the wages of the vast majority of hourly employees working on New York farms and the payment of overtime. The order will be in effect for several weeks, and if a mutually agreeable settlement is not reached, a preliminary injunction hearing will be held on Jan. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.