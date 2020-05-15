The Niagara County Department of Health has canceled the June 6 rabies clinic in Niagara Falls, due to health concerns relating to COVID-19.
While the clinic is canceled, the importance of keeping pets up to date on their rabies vaccine remains. Rabies is a preventable viral disease that causes death. If your pet is due for a rabies vaccination, be sure to contact your local veterinarian. For more information about rabies and New York requirements visit: https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Environmental-Health/Rabies
The next rabies clinic is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. July 11 at the Town of Wilson Highway Garage at 3356 Wilson-Cambria Road, Town of Wilson.
