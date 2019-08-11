After a two-year hiatus, Junior Police Academy returned for its 21st year last week.
Lockport Police Department Patrol Capt. Douglas Haak is one of the main forces behind the community outreach program.
Haak said the week-long program consists of a variety of activities, including physical training every morning — running, swimming or shadowboxing — and field trips to Cornerstone CFCU Arena for ice skating, Batavia's indoor water park, the Buffalo Zoo and Delaware Park.
"A lot of these kids have never been to the zoo," Haak said.
The children are residents of Lockport Housing Authority properties ranging in age from 7 to 13 years old.
Haak believes the program is good for the city because it allows children to experience law enforcement in a positive light.
"Most of the kids you are seeing here are Lockport people. I want their first encounter with law enforcement to be a positive one. And this is what this program has initiated, a positive, encouraging interaction with the local police department," he said.
JPA enrollees had a graduation ceremony on Friday and were given backpacks filled with school supplies. Two enrollees were given bicycles.
Mayor Michelle Roman, who was at the graduation ceremony, said, "They were all smiles and their families were so appreciative of all the experiences the kids got to have. It was a really nice thing."
Haak thanked Police Chief Steven Preisch, Lockport Housing Authority Executive Director Kevin Bancroft and Roman for bringing back the program.
