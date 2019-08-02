A Niagara County jury convicted David F. Pryor III of attempting to kill two men outside a Niagara Falls bar Aug. 26, 2018.
Pryor was convicted of two counts of second-degree attempted murder, and one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Pryor, 27, shot Seth O'Harrow and Samuel Musolino outside of Poppy's Place, on Cayuga Drive in the Falls, after a fight in the parking lot that involved Pryor's cousin, William McMillen.
McMillen, who was granted immunity for testifying before a grand jury, testified Wednesday that he, not Pryor, was the shooter. McMillen had told investigators for nearly 11 months that he did not know anything about the shooting.
McMillen claimed he was knocked down by the two men, found a gun on the ground and opened fire as they approached.
But the victims disputed McMillen's account, saying Pryor opened fire suddenly after the fight had ended. They tried to drive themselves to the hospital, but Musolino became disoriented from their injuries and crashed into a road median near 7th and Niagara streets. O'Harrow suffered a head wound, and Musolino was struck in the chest.
District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said Wednesday her office will charge McMillen with perjury.
Pryor, of Niagara Falls, could face lifetime imprisonment when he is sentenced Oct. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.