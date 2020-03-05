Just Pizza's SPCA promotion's getting a lot of attention

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, becoming all snow in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.