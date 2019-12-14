Lockport Police Department Chief Steven Abbott said his department is currently investigating a juvenile regarding threats discovered at Lockport High School.
Abbott said the matter is still under investigation and it's still undetermined if the juvenile will be charged.
LHS underwent an increase police presence and student bag checks were ordered after a threatening message was found in the school on Thursday. The threat came in the form of an unsigned, handwritten message on a bathroom stall wall.
Superintendent Michelle Bradley released a statement Thursday afternoon confirming the investigation and institution of heightened security measures.
“The district treats all threats seriously and immediately referred this matter to local law enforcement authorities, who are currently investigating the matter. The district is fully cooperating with the investigation,” Bradley said in the statement. “At this point, we are not able to determine whether the message constitutes a credible threat.”
Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call LPD at 433-7700.
Abbott described the note in the bathroom as "a concerning message."
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office also provided assistance to LPD, Undersheriff Michael Filicetti said.
