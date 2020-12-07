Kaleida may reopen beds at DeGraff hospital amid COVID-19 surge

Kaleida Health may reopen beds at DeGraff Medical Park in North Tonawanda in response to Monday's call from Gov. Andrew Cuomo for hospitals across the state to increase their capacity by 25% amid the recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.
DeGraff currently offers emergency room services and is the site of a nursing home. It ceased operating as a full-service hospital at the beginning of 2020 but could still be used to offer space for beds that could be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Kaleida officials floated the same idea during the initial COVID spike in March of this year when the New York State Department of Health instructed all New York hospitals to update their surge plans and increase hospital inpatient bed capacity by 50%.
During his briefing with members of the press earlier in the day on Monday, Cuomo announced that the state department of health is ordering hospitals across New York to increase bed capacity by 25% as the state continues to deal with rising virus infection numbers in several regions, including Western New York. Cuomo warned that the continued increase of hospitalized patients could lead to another shutdown order from his administration.
"If we overwhelm the hospital system, we will have no choice but to go to close down," Cuomo said.
In addition to the possibility of adding beds at DeGraff, Kaleida officials said additional intensive care beds could be added at other hospitals under the company's umbrella, including Buffalo General Medical Center, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Oishei Children’s.
In addition, Kaleida officials said they could attempt to achieve the governor's request for increased capacity by doubling up private rooms, converting old hospital rooms and space, using ambulatory surgery space and ambulatory surgery centers and redeploying required medical equipment such as ventilators and patient beds.
“Similar to what we were facing in the spring, our plan to help fight the ongoing COVID crisis right now relies on four issues: personnel, equipment & supplies, testing capacity and space planning,” Don Boyd, chief operating officer for Kaleida Health, said.
Boyd said increasing bed capacity this time around will only increase the need for additional personnel.
“We are and will continue to be creative in all areas so we can maximize ancillary staff, nursing and physicians," Boyd said.
