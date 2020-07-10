Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.