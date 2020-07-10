The Lockport School Board has new leadership for the first time in a decade.
Trustee John Linderman was not nominated for another term as school board president, with the only nomination at Wednesday's meeting being made by Trustee Heather Hare for Trustee Karen Young, who won the presidency vote unanimously.
"I have full confidence in Trustee Linderman and his leadership abilities, but Trustee Young was willing to step into the role and has the experience and skills to fill John's big shoes," Hare wrote in response to the newspaper on why she didn't nominate Linderman and instead nominated Young. "She has displayed phenomenal leadership in her four years on the school board and is incredibly collaborative, much like her predecessor. I look forward to working with her in her new capacity, and I was honored to be able to nominate her. It says a lot that all of the leadership roles were approved unanimously."
Linderman was nominated by Trustee Edward Sandell to serve as the board's vice-president, which was the position Young held until Wednesday's vote.
No discussion occurred during either of the floor votes.
Young took time during her first meeting to give board president comments to thank her fellow trustees for their support of her presidency.
"I thank you for your confidence in me and I look forward to working with you all as your board president," she said.
During the comments portion for other board members, Linderman congratulated Young saying he knows she has what it takes to serve well in the role.
"Congratulations on your election. I have every bit of confidence in you as I think the board has shown tonight by electing you unanimously. And absolutely no question in my mind you will do a tremendous job," Linderman said.
He continued saying over the past four years Young has worked extremely hard, been dedicated and shown she loves the district.
Board Secretary Edward Sandell thanked Linderman for his service.
"It’s been outstanding having John as the president all these years that I’ve served," Sandell said. "He's compassionate and to me a fair minded leader that tries to keep all perspectives in front of the board, and I really will miss his leadership but on the same regard I know Karen is going to do a phenomenal job."
Superintendent Michelle Bradley thanked Linderman as well for his service.
"I want to thank former board President John Linderman for his ten years of dedicated service, skillful leadership and deep passion for moving lockport city school district forward as the board president," Bradley said.
Bradley added that she looks forward to working closely with Young.
