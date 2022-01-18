Katie Russell named manager of FMC Middleport plant    

MIDDLEPORT — Katie Russell has been named manager of FMC’s Agricultural Sciences plant in the village. The plant formulates and packages a number of key FMC product lines.
Russell joined FMC's Technical Center, which supports its manufacturing sites around the world, in 2017.
A native of Doylestown, Pa., Russell has a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Villanova University. She began her career working in a series of process engineering roles in industries ranging from nuclear power to metallurgical coke manufacturing. She also worked in project engineering roles in developing small capital projects, overseeing a $30 million equipment repair program, and establishing procedures for the project development process.
Through the FMC Technical Center, Russell implemented a 50% capacity improvement project at the Middleport plant and developed the global structure for the organization that supports formulation and packaging sites similar to the Middleport plant. Prior to her arrival in Middleport, she was the production manager for one of the operating units at an FMC manufacturing site in Mobile, Alabama.
“My fiancé, Jack, and I are looking forward to exploring Western New York and adapting to winter weather through many snowy outdoor adventures with our puppy, Keith,” Russell said.
