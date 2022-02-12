It’s just a humble tamale, wrapped in a banana leaf, only $5, but sometimes simple is what makes special.
David Brown and Otto Garcia of a Square Meal Mexican Cucina were serving the delicacy at the Lockport Winter Market at Harrison Place on Saturday, Feb. 5. They were sold out of empanadas.
The vegan tamale was piping hot, filled with tofu, cornmeal and salsa with just enough kick.
“We come every other week,” Brown said. “This week, the tofu came from Rochester. We try to use locally sourced ingredients.”
They serve their specialty at the Lockport Market, last year branched into Pendleton and said they might consider different expanded markets this year as well.
“Last year we nailed down a couple recipes,” Brown said. “Tamales and empanadas have been really popular.”
The base of their recipes is what Garcia learned from his grandmother.
Across the room, Margaret Darroch smiled behind a table of fresh-baked bread from Middleport’s Stone Hollow Farm, including honey oat wheat. She had some sweets for sale as well.
Every year since she started eight years ago at Christmas time, the farm has grown a little bit and she’s done a bit more to draw customers to visit their 40-foot tall gambrel barn.
Her daughter Jeanna Leuer is a Niagara County Culinary Institute graduate whose skills drive quality.
It’s not just primo bread they sell, either, but cookies and other delicacies. At the farm, they have chicken pot pies made with locally sourced meat and selling for just $15, Darroch said. Pies being sold commercially in Clarence and East Aurora go for $18 but have filler and commercial ingredients. Darroch said her’s are made with locally sourced ingredients, which are more expensive but the price is purposeful.
“We have so many people that buy from us, we want to make it affordable,” she said.
Meanwhile at the Heartland Organics table, proprietor Elaine Barnett is quick to point a customer toward shitake mushrooms to go with beef though she had other options like Lion’s Mane. Fresh mushrooms are available all winter long.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at 40 South Street. It is also open on the first and third Saturdays in March and April before turning outside in May.
The market is hosting a personal care item drive, in conjunction with Lockport Family YWCA and Girl Scout Troop 70183. Donations are welcome. More information is online at www.lockportcommunitymarket.com.
