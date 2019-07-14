Kenan Center awarded grant for play area

The Kenan Center has been awarded a grant from KaBOOM! and the Built to Play Initiative to construct Daisy's Adventure Garden.
Both organizations awarded a total of $1 million for 22 projects across Western New York and southeast Michigan as part of their second Play Everywhere Challenge.
"We are beyond thrilled to announce this news”, says Parrish Gibbons Herzog, PR and marketing manager at the Kenan Center. “The play space will not only increase opportunities for play, but will also serve as a nod to some of the aspects of the Lockport community that we cherish.”
Daisy's Adventure Garden, named after Mr. Kenan’s prized cow Daisy which also inspired the Kenan Center logo. Daisy’s Garden will bring together a number of fun structures, including an amphitheater, water play space representing the locks, a sound garden and tree house.
“The space will also include a playful community farmer’s market stand, representing the growing Lockport Community Market,” says Herzog.
The project is set to be completed by end of July 2020. The Kenan Center will be holding community input sessions within the next coming weeks. Interested participants are encouraged to follow the Kenan on social media, or join their mailing list, to keep in the loop with opportunities to help bring this project to life.
