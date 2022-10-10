The Kenan Center Youth Board is a relatively new organization, and one that’s hoping to leave a lasting impact. Due to the Kenan Center previously not having any means of outreach to teen, the new board’s mission is to garner interest in the center from 12- to 18-year olds.
“When the opportunity came up to start a youth board, it was something I was definitely interested in,” said Laura Magee, the youth board’s adult co-leader. “This is just a couple months old, but I can already tell that it’s fantastic.”
The board’s mission statement says its aim is to involve students in a meaningful way, by supporting programs and activities at the Kenan Center, and to teach the board members how to be effective community members and serve on a board.
Letters were sent out over the summer asking middle- and high-school age youths about their interest in joining such a board. Since then the board has grown to at least seven members. Many of them had prior experience with the Kenan Center.
“Before being on the youth board, I would take a ton of classes here,” said member Benjamin Duersteler. “Cooking classes, yoga classes, art classes. I really just grew to love this place. When I found out about the youth board, a ton of ideas sparked in my head.”
The Youth Board is putting on its first fundraiser, Fall Festival, this weekend. Initially the members didn’t think they could pull off an event so quickly, but after talking it over thoroughly they decided to go for it.
“We were really aiming for Christmas because we didn’t really have enough time to have something planned for fall, but right away at the first meeting we had ideas flying out for the Fall Festival,” Duersteler said.
Fall Festival is fashioned as a family-friendly event with a variety of activities that may appeal to children aged 4 to 12 years — pumpkin decorating, face painting, games, a photo booth and a trunk-or-treat, plus cider and doughnuts. It’s going on Friday and Saturday on the Kenan Center campus. Admission is $10 per child or $20 for a whole family.
“We’re just focusing on getting some children from the community together for some fall activities,” youth board member Abigail Lute said.
Future plans of the youth board include members assisting during the Kenan Arts Council’s annual Holiday Gift Show, and organizing an event during mid-winter break, in February, when most schools in the area are closed at the same time.
“All the kids are at home, and the parents still have to go to work, so it’s nice for them to have something fun for their kids to do, and we get to do something over our break,” board member Mae Sadler said.
Any teen who’s interested in joining the Kenan Center Youth Board is encouraged to call 716-433-2617 for more information.
