Longtime Executive Director Susan Przybyl announced her retirement from the Kenan Center this week, effective March 31, 2023.
“It is extremely difficult to step down after close to 25 years with the Kenan Center,” Przybyl said. “I leave the Kenan Center in a good place moving forward. We have striven to keep up with best practices throughout my tenure and I know that this will continue. We have brought on fresh new faces with loads of great ideas for continuing to make the Kenan the great living center that it is — standing ready for future generations to come.”
R. Scott DeLuca, Kenan Board of Governors president, said while the board leadership knew this day was coming, it’s not any any easier to see Przybyl leave.
“The entire Lockport community is indebted to Susan for her steady, heartfelt and visionary leadership of the Kenan Center for the past 20-plus years,” DeLuca said. “She has led the Kenan Center through the development of innumerable programs throughout her tenure, spearheaded the drive for our new arena and civic center and campus master plan, and shepherded us through the COVID-19 pandemic. Her achievements are distinguished and impressive, and have had a tremendous, positive impact on Lockport and the Kenan Center.”
Przybyl began working for Kenan Center Inc. in 1998. As executive director, she led the Kenan Center’s growth using best practices in capital improvement and capital projects, endowment fundraising, marketing, programming, strategic planning and volunteer recognition.
Kenan Center owns two nods as Best Art Gallery in the 2016 and 2019 “Best of the Best” readers’ polls by the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, and as the best Place to Visit in 2001. In 2017, the entire organization received the Arts Service Initiative’s Sparks Award for Cultural Organization of the Year. Its other honors include the Binational Star Award given by the Binational Tourism Alliance, recognizing leadership, partnership, and best practices. In 2006, Kenan was named All Star Cultural Center by Western New York Life magazine.
Personally, Przybyl was nominated in 2007 for the YWCA’s Niagara Award in management; in 2005, she was the first woman honored as Buffalo & Erie County Art Council’s Outstanding Arts Administrator.
Przybyl led the Kenan Center through the Great Recession and the Covid pandemic. She is especially proud to have initiated, through funding partnerships, the official Kenan Center Endowment, as well as an annual appeal. Bringing in millions of dollars, the center took on capital and programmatic projects including renovation of Kenan House, new roofs, updating the Taylor Theater building, adding lighting in the parking lots, acquiring new technology, converting the arena annex back to recreation space, developing Daisy’s Adventure Garden and a second Montessori classroom space, production and publication of a children’s book about William Rand Kenan, Jr., and countless programs for people from aged three to 100.
“While at Kenan, I have had so many great mentors from the community,” Przybyl said. “The idea of people giving back by supporting an institution is a strength of character that is strongly found in Lockport. What is amazing to me is that this extends to experienced experts who are willing to take time and share their knowledge and support me. Several of my Lockport mentors have passed on but I will carry them in my heart forever.”
The Kenan Center’s Executive Committee will serve as the official search committee for the next executive director and will provide a recommendation to the Board of Governors.
Przybyl’s successor will be selected prior to her March exit, and the board is hoping for a transition period in which the successor can work side-by-side with Przybyl.
DeLuca said the search will be “thorough” and an executive search firm, Career Partners International / Buffalo-Niagara, has been retained to assist.
“The breadth of the Kenan Center’s programs, including visual arts, performing arts, life-long learning and education, along with our well-known sports and recreation programs, make this a unique position and will require a meticulous search for the right candidate,” he said.
Przybyl said she’s ready to spend more time with her family, specifically her grandchildren, who “are growing up way too fast.” She also plans to take piano lessons and spend time volunteering.
“I hope that I have fulfilled my goals while at the Kenan Center and have been ‘the change that you wish to see in the world’,” she said, referring to counsel credited to Mahatma Gandhi.
DeLuca said the Kenan Center will miss Przybyl “and her wisdom and guidance.”
“We are excited for Susan to enjoy this next chapter in her life and wish her a very long and very happy retirement. The Kenan Center is poised for a future of success, and we are prepared to continue serving the Lockport community for many years to come.”
