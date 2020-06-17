NEWFANE — Voters in Newfane Central School District approved the district's budget, returned an incumbent trustee to office and elected a newcomer to the board in this year's "remote" election.
Trustee Ann Kennedy will serve another three-year term of office alongside newcomer Santo Tomasine. Trustee candidates on the ballot, and the number of votes they received, are: Kennedy, 1,046; Tomasine, 777; and Wilton Vought, 692.
The school board's $36 million spending plan for 2020-2021 won public approval by a 1,092-439 vote. The budget drives a 1% increase in the property tax levy to maintain existing student programming including athletics and afterschool activities.
Voters also approved creation of a capital reserve fund to finance a capital project that the district expects to pitch in the fall. The vote on that proposition was 1,059-463.
The election was conducted by mailed absentee ballot only, amid the COVID-19 crisis. Turnout, 1,531 residents, was nearly three times the district's five-year average turnout number, 516 residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.