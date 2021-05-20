'Kevin from Pendleton' bids for county legislature seat

Kevin Aleong is pursuing the Republican ballot line in the the Niagara County Legislature District 11 election. The district encompasses the town of Pendleton and portion of the city and town of Lockport.
Aleong has resided in Pendleton since 2006. He’s a native of Trinidad and resided for many years in Florida, where he met his wife, a Western New York native.
“People said, ‘You’re moving to where? Buffalo? What’s wrong with you, man?’” Aleong said, laughing. “It was like that Tina Turner song, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’”
Today Aleong is a familiar voice on talk radio shows. Also known as “Kevin from Pendleton,” he is making his third run at public office. Aleong ran for Congress in 2016 and for New York State Assembly in 2019. His county candidacy is his last one, he says.
Aleong looks over the political landscape of Niagara County and professes allegiance to no part of the Republican Party. He says he is a Republican – as in the party of Lincoln – but if elected he would be a public servant, not a party loyalist.
To that point, his campaign has embraced the acronym T.E.A.M. and hopes to bring that spirit to the county legislature.
“Without Transparency and Accountability, you can forget Economic prosperity. And Mobilization? Forget that,” Aleong said, “because, as we can see with the recent hirings of the Republican-led Niagara County Legislature, we definitely do not have that accountability, or mobilization to everyone’s best interests.”
Aleong takes issue with the county’s hiring of Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler, who pleaded guilty to felony charges in the Buffalo Billion bid-rigging case in 2018.
“We are supposed to be the party that is for law and order. We support the blue!” Aleong said. “They’re in the photo ops by day, but by night, they go into the chamber and instead of working on behalf of the people, they do exactly the opposite. … I do not want to take the bread out of Kevin Schuler’s children’s mouth, I can assure you of that, but we want to make the individuals who made this racket accountable for that.”
Aleong noted that many of the people he talks to say they don’t know what political committees their representatives are involved with.
“When I say, ‘mobilization and inclusion of everyone in this noble cause,’ I’m saying we get our judges and individuals into public office by backroom deals. In both parties. Normally it’s committees who put this together. The political committees, be it your town, your county or whoever. We should at least know who these individuals are and we shouldn’t just take the lead from them,” Aleong said. “They say, ‘We know what’s best for you so we’re going to take Joe Shmo and make him a state judge for life.’ That’s just an example.”
Voters should always hold their elected representatives accountable regardless of the official or the year, Aleong said.
“If I get in there, I’m going to make sure people hold me accountable and everyone else, too,” he said. “The first step is to confirm my faith and belief that Republicans out here don’t just vote for the ‘R.’ I have that much faith in my neighbors and members of this community that we will do the right thing coming this primary.”
Aleong is competing with incumbent 11th district legislator Tony Nemi in the June 22 GOP primary. Nemi got the county committee’s endorsement.
