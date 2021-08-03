BUFFALO — KeyBank, in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation, has awarded $500,000 to Catholic Health to support introduction of the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital.
The grant through the Mount St. Mary's Hospital Foundation is one of five awards to non-profit organizations in Niagara County announced on Tuesday. In total, $765,000 was awarded as part of KeyBank's $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, which invests in programs that provide long term enhancement to quality of life.
“KeyBank has long been part of the rich fabric of Niagara County and neighbors in this community have supported us for more than a century, first as Lockport Savings Bank, then First Niagara and now KeyBank,” said Elizabeth Gurney, director of corporate philanthropy at KeyBank and executive director of the First Niagara Foundation. “We are grateful to be part of this region and proud to give back to several organizations that enrich this area, help the people of Niagara County do great things and help our communities thrive.”
The grant to the Mount St. Mary's Hospital Foundation is in support of developing the Lockport Memorial Campus as a "neighborhood" hospital, a concept that has been gaining popularity nationwide. The new hospital's service territory, eastern Niagara County, has a population exceeding 80,000.
Other organizations receiving KeyBank grants are:
— Artpark, $50,000 for the Artpark Works program, which employs artists and cultural sector professionals on a short-term basis to alleviate financial burdens as a result of work stoppage or loss due to COVID-19.
— Field & Fork Network, $50,000 for its Niagara Falls Healthy Corner Store Initiative, which brings healthy options into known food desert neighborhoods while providing technical support to store owners and nutrition education to the community.
— Niagara Falls-based Heart Love & Soul, $115,000 to build capacity for the new Daybreak program, which addresses inadequate housing, health and other interrelated problems associated with poverty.
— Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity, $50,000 to support construction of an affordable home for a low-income family in Niagara Falls. The house will be built as a ZeroNet Energy structure, to provide extra utility cost-savings to the homeowners while also providing data for white papers to aid in the creation of environmental codes / laws for future home construction in New York state.
