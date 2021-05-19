Benderson Development Co. announced a deal with KeyBank on Wednesday morning that will consolidate KeyBank’s workforce from the South Transit Road site in Lockport to Amherst Commerce Park where the bank is already in possession of a long-time lease with the company.
Benderson’s aquisition of the 73,000-square-foot building in Lockport is approximated to close by early 2022.
According to a press release from Benderson, Key Bank signed an agreement with the company to extend its lease in Amherst Commerce Park for the 90,000-square-foot facilities on Ridge Lea Road in Amherst, which is where the Lockport workers will be relocated.
Gary Quenneville, regional sales executive for KeyBank, said that the deal allows KeyBank to take its two operations centers and make it into “one central, easily accessible location” in Amherst. He was also quoted saying that the move “will not result in any reduction in jobs.”
For Benderson’s side, Eric Reccon, vice president of development and leasing, said the Lockport property, now being vacated by KeyBank, is a valuable asset in Benderson’s portfolio and commended KeyBank for keeping it well maintained. He also noted that the building is “at the crossroads of Lockport, Pendleton and Amherst” and “presents a unique opportunity fora company or companies searching for premium office space.”
At this time Benderson Development owns more than 800 properties in 40 states.
